Iditarod 2021 Trail Tracker: Ryan Redington out in front

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:24 PM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s still early in 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race but Ryan Redington seems to be making the first play. Redington spent just enough time in the Finger Lake and Rainy Pass checkpoints to sign in and out. As of our noon program today he was the leader both on the board though he appears to be taking a long rest about halfway between Rainy Pass and Rohn.

