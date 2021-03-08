Advertisement

Iditarod 2021 Trail Tracker: Top mushers already past Skwentna

By Austin Sjong
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:06 PM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 49th running of the Iditarod is already well underway, with many of the top racers already past the first checkpoint. You may not be able to win the Iditarod on the first day but you sure can lose it, so it is key to see how your favorite musher handles the first few days out on the trail.

For the latest sights and sounds from the trail and our first update on the leader board watch the attached video above.

