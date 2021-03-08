One more day of sunshine before snow makes a return

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The stretch of bluebird skies continues today, as high pressure across the Canadian/Alaskan border continues to influence our weather. While some passing areas of wintry mix across the panhandle is possible through the first half of the day, most of the activity will slowly taper off. This comes as the drier and cooler air filters in from the north. Because of this, any precipitation will stay confined to the Southern Inner Channels.

Outside of the slight chance for a wintry mix across the Panhandle, clear skies will extend across the eastern half of the state. Embrace the sunny skies, as they will quickly come to an end over the next 24 hours. We’ll make it near freezing today, with coastal regions likely topping out near 40 degrees. For Anchorage, today will mark the 42nd consecutive day of temperatures below freezing, a feat that hasn’t been seen since March of 2007. We’ll test that this week, as warmer conditions look to slowly make a return to Southcentral, but only briefly.

Starting tonight, clouds make a return to the region. This is ahead of the next storm system that is once again pounding the western coastline. From 60 mph winds, to heavy snow and reduced visibility, the region is gearing up for another wild day. As the system marches east it will lose steam. This means that as it heads into Southcentral little impacts will be felt here. We’ll see snow arrive overnight into Tuesday, along with a push of warmer air.

Many locations will top out at or above freezing tomorrow, with upwards of 1 to 3 inches of snow before it tapers off. You’ll want to enjoy the warmer weather, as temperatures quickly plummet on the backside of the snow. By Thursday and to close out the week, many locations will be sitting in the teens for highs and overnight lows near 0.

Have a blessed week!

