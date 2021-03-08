Trump will not endorse Murkowski in 2022, plans to campaign against her

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump says in addition to not endorsing Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, he plans to campaign against her in 2022.

Trump called the Republican senator “disloyal” Saturday and added that he thinks she does a bad job of representing Alaska.

Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to impeach the former president over the Capitol Hill riot.

Trump is also angry that Murkowski voted to advance President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Interior nominee Deb Haaland.

The former president calls Murkowski a “RINO” — a Republican in name only.

There’s been no comment so far from Murkowski who is up for reelection next year.

