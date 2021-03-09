14 airports across Alaska looking to hire 170 plus TSA Officers, $1,000 recruitment Incentive offered

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Airports across Alaska are in need of more Transportation Security Administration Officers. According to a TSA spokesperson, the state plans on filling more than 170 positions in 14 different airports across Alaska by the summer of 2021.

“TSOs are the backbone of our security operations, carrying out the essential mission of protecting the nation’s commercial air transportation system,” says TSA Federal Security Director for Alaska Peter Duffy.

Full- and part-time positions are available at 14 airports statewide. 83 full- and part-time are available at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, 13 positions available at Fairbanks International Airport and 10 positions are available at Juneau International Airport.

TSA is also hiring at Adak Airport, Bethel Airport, Cold Bay Airport, Dillingham Airport, Ketchikan International Airport, King Salmon Airport, Kodiak Airport, Merle K. (Mudhole) Smith Airport in Cordova, Nome Airport, Sitka Rocky Gutierrez Airport and Wiley Post-Will Rogers Memorial Airport in Utqiagvik.

As an incentive, the TSA will pay newly hired Transportation Security Officers $500 upon starting and $500 after one year of working with TSA. The administration says to qualify for the recruitment incentive, employees must come onboard between March 14 and June 30, 2021.

Benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees and a retirement plan. TSA says they do not prorate benefits for part-time workers, and veteran’s preference is not required to join the agency.

Starting pay in Anchorage and Fairbanks is $18.99 per hour; starting pay in Juneau is $22.04 per hour. At other locations in Alaska, pay ranges from $22.96 to $30.34 per hour.

To learn more about the TSA’s mission and for more information on the duties of a TSO, you can watch this video titled “Day in the Life of a TSO.”

To view open positions and to apply, visit TSA.gov/TSO, click “Search open positions here” and enter the name of the city in the “location” search box.

