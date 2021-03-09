Advertisement

337 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past 3 days, state says

By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:55 PM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 337 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska over the weekend and into Monday — over a third of them were identified in Anchorage.

Of the newly reported cases, 323 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

  • Anchorage: 119
  • Wasilla: 68
  • Fairbanks: 31
  • Palmer: 31
  • Eagle River: 22
  • North Pole: 8
  • Chugiak: 6
  • Delta Junction: 4
  • Soldotna: 4
  • Copper River Census Area: 3
  • Kotzebue: 3
  • Bethel: 2
  • Homer: 2
  • Juneau: 2
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 2
  • Unalaska: 2
  • Bethel Census Area: 1
  • Big Lake: 1
  • Cordova: 1
  • Ester: 1
  • Girdwood: 1
  • Houston: 1
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 1
  • Mat-Su Borough: 1
  • North Slope Borough: 1
  • Petersburg: 1
  • Sitka: 1
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1
  • Utqiaġvik: 1
  • Willow: 1

There were 14 new nonresident cases added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard; 11 were reported in Anchorage, two were reported in Wasilla and one was reported in Prudhoe Bay.

At least nine of the newly reported nonresident cases were identified in North Slope oil industry workers.

At least 1,298 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 27 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and five others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. One of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 168,577 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 117,861 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,750,767 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

No additional deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 301 residents and four nonresidents.

