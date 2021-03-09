Advertisement

Back to back storms delivering heavy snow to Southcentral this week

Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s Monday weather update.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:21 PM AKST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The clear sky we started the day with in Anchorage was quickly covered by clouds moving in from the southwest. A front is stretched from the Arctic Ocean to the Pacific, causing blizzard conditions along the west coast today and bringing the first snow to the western end of the Iditarod trail since the race began.

This storm will slide east overnight, bringing not only clouds but also snow to much of Southcentral Tuesday. The Kenai Peninsula will see the most significant accumulations initially while Anchorage and the Mat-Su will see light snow. However, a second storm will move in from the south on the heels of this front, bringing heavier snow to Anchorage and surrounding areas Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of Southcentral Wednesday. Right now it’s looking like the highest accumulations will be along the Seward Highway between Girdwood and Turnagain Pass. Anyone planning to travel Wednesday across Southcentral should be prepared for poor visibility and snow-covered roadways.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on this storm over the next 48 to 72 hours.

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Leading teams check out of Rohn, racing toward Nikolai
Deadly shooting in Fairbanks involving multiple law enforcement officers
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Trump will not endorse Murkowski in 2022, plans to campaign against her
The Canadian government has extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022.
Cruise ships hopeful they will be able to sail to Alaska this year
Joar Leifseth Ulsom pauses during the 46th running of the Iditarod. Photo by Mille Porsild.
Four former champions take on the 2021 Iditarod

Latest News

Mar. 8th weeather upate from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Mar. 8th weeather upate from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
The northern lights glimmer with flashes of purple over Noatak. (Courtesy Tristen Ashby)
Increased solar activity leads to more aurora chances
Aurora chances increase as solar activity goes up
Aurora Levels
Monday, March 8 Morning Weather
One more day of sunshine before snow makes a return