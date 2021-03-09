Back to back storms delivering heavy snow to Southcentral this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The clear sky we started the day with in Anchorage was quickly covered by clouds moving in from the southwest. A front is stretched from the Arctic Ocean to the Pacific, causing blizzard conditions along the west coast today and bringing the first snow to the western end of the Iditarod trail since the race began.

This storm will slide east overnight, bringing not only clouds but also snow to much of Southcentral Tuesday. The Kenai Peninsula will see the most significant accumulations initially while Anchorage and the Mat-Su will see light snow. However, a second storm will move in from the south on the heels of this front, bringing heavier snow to Anchorage and surrounding areas Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of Southcentral Wednesday. Right now it’s looking like the highest accumulations will be along the Seward Highway between Girdwood and Turnagain Pass. Anyone planning to travel Wednesday across Southcentral should be prepared for poor visibility and snow-covered roadways.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on this storm over the next 48 to 72 hours.

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

