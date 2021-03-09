Advertisement

Breeder creates snake covered in smiley face emojis

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:32 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – S-s-s-say cheese.

A snake was bred with three smiley faces on it.

The breeder says it happened by accident.

Justin Kobylka was trying to achieve a specific color pattern, but instead, the lavender albino piebald ball python’s markings ended up looking like emoji smiley faces

Unique patterns on snakes can occur naturally due to recessive gene mutations, but snakes like Kobylka’s would not likely be found in nature.

In the end, the breeder is the one with a big smile on his face.

Kobylka’s “happy” accident sold for around $6,000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Top 5 musher check-in to Nikolai
Musher Aliy Zirkle also created Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and...
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle to be evacuated to Anchorage after being injured on way into Rohn checkpoint
Deadly shooting in Fairbanks involving multiple law enforcement officers
A masked patron enjoys a drink inside Darwin's Theory on Monday, March 8, as restrictions on...
‘We’ve been in a real dark tunnel for a long time’: Downtown bar owner optimistic with fewer restrictions in Anchorage
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Trump will not endorse Murkowski in 2022, plans to campaign against her

Latest News

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Top 5 musher check-in to Nikolai
A longtime Amtrak employee in New Jersey is accused of steeling several dozen chain saws and...
Amtrak worker accused of stealing, selling 77 chain saws
Meghan Markle was treated poorly by the British press, some have observed.
Meghan’s racism claims come as no surprise to Black Britons
Tuesday, March 9 Morning Weather
Tuesday, March 9 Morning Weather
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations