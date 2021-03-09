Advertisement

Father, son tail suspect after shooting on Tenn. highway

Carl Bauer and his son witnessed a shooting on Tennessee’s Interstate 24 and attempted to tail...
Carl Bauer and his son witnessed a shooting on Tennessee’s Interstate 24 and attempted to tail the suspect. They took down the car's license plate number and helped police patrol the neighborhood where they ultimately lost track of the suspect.(Source: WSMV via CNN)
By WSMV Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:07 PM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee man and his son tailed a shooting suspect and took down their license plate number in an effort to help law enforcement following a possible road rage incident.

Carl Bauer and his son witnessed a shooting just before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Tennessee’s Interstate 24. The sheriff’s office believes it was a possible road rage incident. The victim was taken by LifeFlight to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.

Bauer says gun shots were flying across the interstate in the middle of the day.

“The next thing I know, the window comes down, and his arm comes out. I could see the gun, and the next thing I see are shell casings being popped out,” Bauer said. “When he bailed off to the right, for some reason, my natural instinct was follow him.”

Bauer tailed the suspect while speaking with a 911 dispatcher.

“He was weaving and dodging and driving very erratic,” Bauer said. “I’m giving a live feed, as far as where he’s going, what bridge we’re crossing over.”

After about a five-minute drive, Bauer unfortunately lost the suspect in a neighborhood. But he had taken down the license plate number, using a sharpie on his console, and he spent some time helping police patrol the area for the suspect’s car.

“I knew the car. If I had saw it again, I would have known it was it,” Bauer said.

Bauer says something like this should never happen.

“Whether they’re distracted or what and they swerve into someone else’s lane and make somebody mad, you don’t have the right to just shoot somebody,” he said.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are following leads, calling the case “an active and ongoing investigation.” They did not release any details about the suspect’s car.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Leading teams check out of Rohn, racing toward Nikolai
Deadly shooting in Fairbanks involving multiple law enforcement officers
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Trump will not endorse Murkowski in 2022, plans to campaign against her
The Canadian government has extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022.
Cruise ships hopeful they will be able to sail to Alaska this year
Joar Leifseth Ulsom pauses during the 46th running of the Iditarod. Photo by Mille Porsild.
Four former champions take on the 2021 Iditarod

Latest News

McGrath checkpoint quiet as racers continue along the Iditarod trail
McGrath checkpoint quiet as racers continue along the Iditarod trail
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Leading teams check out of Rohn, racing toward Nikolai
Planes at the McGrath airport.
Iditarod Air Force is taking a less is more approach to 2021 Iditarod
Mar. 8th weeather upate from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Mar. 8th weeather upate from Meteorologist Melissa Frey