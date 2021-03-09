Advertisement

FBI releases new pipe bomb video from night before Capitol attack

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:03 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The FBI on Tuesday released new security footage of a suspect placing pipe bombs outside the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the Capitol riot.

Authorities are still seeking information about the unidentified person in the video.

The bombs were planted the night before the January 6 insurrection.

The new footage shows the suspect from multiple angles recorded by several surveillance cameras.

It gives a clearer look at the masked, hooded individual.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the suspect.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Teams start to make thier way to McGrath
Musher Aliy Zirkle also created Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and...
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle to be evacuated to Anchorage after being injured on way into Rohn checkpoint
Deadly shooting in Fairbanks involving multiple law enforcement officers
A masked patron enjoys a drink inside Darwin's Theory on Monday, March 8, as restrictions on...
‘We’ve been in a real dark tunnel for a long time’: Downtown bar owner optimistic with fewer restrictions in Anchorage
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Trump will not endorse Murkowski in 2022, plans to campaign against her

Latest News

A celebrity dog trainer discusses the dog biting incident involving President Joe Biden's dogs
A celebrity dog trainer discusses the dog biting incident involving President Joe Biden's dogs
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
COVID: What does the massive stimulus bill entail for Americans?
COVID: What does the massive stimulus bill entail for Americans?
Jon Van Zyle and Jeff Schultz signing books and artwork.
Old Dogs of the Iditarod
14 airports across Alaska looking to hire 170+ TSA Officers before summer 2021, $1,000...
14 airports across Alaska looking to hire 170 plus TSA Officers, $1,000 recruitment Incentive offered