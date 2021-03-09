Ice sculptures disgraced during Fur Rondy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fur Rondy has been a part of Alaska for years, but vandalism to their snow sculptures is a first, says John McCleary, Executive Director with Fur Rondy.

“We have never seen anything like this, and I’ve been connected the Fur Rondy through being a President and now the Executive Director for well over 10 years, and I have never seen anything of this nature,” said McCleary.

Broken pieces of art can be found on the ground when you walk through the parking lot at Ship Creek where the sculptures sit, a broken hand, pieces of snow smashed, an old burger smashed into the hand of one of the snow sculptures.

Crystal Epperly-May and her family have participated in the event for the last seven years and says it’s just sad.

“There were so many emotions that went through my mind at that point in time, there was the frustration, there was the confusion, there was the mama bear coming out in me, there was the sadness, the hurt,” said Epperly-May.

Epperly-May says she is not sure why this happened, suggesting that maybe it has something to do with COVID-19 and people being tired of being cooped up.

McCleary says in years past there were always food trucks lined up near the sculptures, and they would act as the eyes to make sure none of the sculptures were vandalized.

McCleary says while it’s upsetting what happened to the sculptures, he is just happy that thousands of other people were able to enjoy the artwork done by others.

And as for Epperly-May and her family, she says despite people tampering with their sculpture and others, they are already planning their next sculpture for Fur Rondy 2022.

