Advertisement

Iditarod 2021 Trail tracker: Zirkle update, Sass takes the lead

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:21 PM AKST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Aliy Zirkle had announced that this would be her final Iditarod but it has ended sooner than anyone would have liked.

Zirkle was injured Monday night on the way to Rohn and had to be evacuated by helicopter to Providence Medical Center. Meanwhile, the race continues and Brent Sass has captured the lead after a quick nie minute stop in Rohn.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Teams start to make thier way to McGrath
Musher Aliy Zirkle also created Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and...
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle to be evacuated to Anchorage after being injured on way into Rohn checkpoint
Deadly shooting in Fairbanks involving multiple law enforcement officers
A masked patron enjoys a drink inside Darwin's Theory on Monday, March 8, as restrictions on...
‘We’ve been in a real dark tunnel for a long time’: Downtown bar owner optimistic with fewer restrictions in Anchorage
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Trump will not endorse Murkowski in 2022, plans to campaign against her

Latest News

Jon Van Zyle and Jeff Schultz signing books and artwork.
Old Dogs of the Iditarod
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Teams start to make thier way to McGrath
Musher Aliy Zirkle creates Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and educators
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle scratches from the race
Jon Van Zyle and Jeff Schultz signing books and artwork.
Old Dogs of the Iditarod