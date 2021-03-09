Iditarod 2021 Trail tracker: Zirkle update, Sass takes the lead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Aliy Zirkle had announced that this would be her final Iditarod but it has ended sooner than anyone would have liked.

Zirkle was injured Monday night on the way to Rohn and had to be evacuated by helicopter to Providence Medical Center. Meanwhile, the race continues and Brent Sass has captured the lead after a quick nie minute stop in Rohn.

