Advertisement

Iditarod Air Force is taking a less is more approach to 2021 Iditarod

Planes at the McGrath airport.
Planes at the McGrath airport.(Patrick Enslow/KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:33 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - By land and air, the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race relies heavily on volunteers to make the race happen, and this year they’ll have limited numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These smaller numbers mean fewer flights for the Iditarod Air Force.

“Right now, we are trying to get all the volunteers out to the checkpoints,” Chief Pilot of the Iditarod Air Force Edward Kornfield said.

He added most volunteers and veterinarians are staying at one checkpoint, and flights are taking twice the amount of normal material to checkpoints to limit travel.

The Iditarod Air Force has 22 volunteer pilots, using their planes to fly out supplies, volunteers, and equipment to checkpoints during the race.

“We’ve done really well,” Kornfield said. “Everything seems to be on track for what we need to do.”

On Monday afternoon they had six pilots at the McGrath checkpoint, which is low compared to previous years, according to Kornfield.

The gold trail loop also means pilots won’t travel as far with the race looping around Flat and heading to the finish line at Deshka Landing.

During a normal year the Iditarod would finish on Front Street in Nome, but Race Marshal Mark Nordman said the out-and-back race was made in agreement with communities along the trail.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Leading teams check out of Rohn, racing toward Nikolai
Deadly shooting in Fairbanks involving multiple law enforcement officers
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Trump will not endorse Murkowski in 2022, plans to campaign against her
The Canadian government has extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022.
Cruise ships hopeful they will be able to sail to Alaska this year
Joar Leifseth Ulsom pauses during the 46th running of the Iditarod. Photo by Mille Porsild.
Four former champions take on the 2021 Iditarod

Latest News

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Leading teams check out of Rohn, racing toward Nikolai
Rainy Pass checkpoint, March 8, 2021.
Teams rest during warm temperatures at Rainy Pass after running a ‘superhighway’ of an Iditarod trail
Ryan Redington is pushing to the front early in Iditarod 2021
Iditarod 2021 Trail Tracker: Ryan Redington out in front
A view of the Iditarod start at Deshka Landing on March 7, 2021.
For Iditarod 2021, new trail comes with new rules for rest