Advertisement

McGrath checkpoint quiet as racers continue along the Iditarod trail

McGrath checkpoint quiet as racers continue along the Iditarod trail
McGrath checkpoint quiet as racers continue along the Iditarod trail(Taylor Clark/KTUU)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:34 PM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Monday, the McGrath checkpoint was quiet aside from the few volunteers, pilots and vets helping put on the race in addition to the town’s residents. Soon enough, the mushers of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and their dog teams will be livening things up a bit.

There were a number of sleds ready at the checkpoint for mushers to swap out. Volunteers spent the end of the day lining the checkpoint with straw for the dogs and supplies for the teams flown in prior.

Most of those volunteers will likely spend the duration of Iditarod at the McGrath checkpoint. Chief of the Iditarod Air Force Ed Cornfield said that’s the case at all of them aside from select volunteers. It’s all to help keep people from mingling, lowering the risk of COVID-19 complicating the race.

“We’re putting twice the amount of material there — the straw and the musher bags that we normally do,” Cornfield said. “And a lot of the volunteers are going to stay out there. The vets are going to stay in one place for the most part.”

As for pilots, Cornfield said there are 22 this year when they usually have up to 30.

It’s not only volunteers getting ready to greet the mushers and help them along the trail. Some residents are showing up too, like the Sturm brothers.

While they are excited to see the mushers come through town like they always do, they’re hoping to make a little bit of money with their new business: a hot chocolate stand called Loco Cocoa.

According to Titus Sturm, it was his brother Gabriel’s idea. It’s fairly new. Gabriel Sturm said they started it during the last Iron Dog race.

It turns out selling hot chocolate to cold athletes isn’t a bad business model. They said they’re planning to set up for every race that comes through town.

The brothers said they’re going into this race knowing it won’t be like the races they grew up with.

“Well normally, the roads are like crowded with people and everyone’s like cheering when the dogs come in. People are leading them to their places,” Titus Sturm said.

“Usually my dad is the person who helps the dogs in and we’re usually up until like one or two in the morning,” Gabriel Sturm said.

With investments into the business made, including branded aprons, the brothers said they’re going to enjoy Iditarod 49 as much as they can, and be back for Iditarod 50 and onward — hopefully with longer lines.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Leading teams check out of Rohn, racing toward Nikolai
Deadly shooting in Fairbanks involving multiple law enforcement officers
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Trump will not endorse Murkowski in 2022, plans to campaign against her
The Canadian government has extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022.
Cruise ships hopeful they will be able to sail to Alaska this year
Joar Leifseth Ulsom pauses during the 46th running of the Iditarod. Photo by Mille Porsild.
Four former champions take on the 2021 Iditarod

Latest News

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Leading teams check out of Rohn, racing toward Nikolai
Planes at the McGrath airport.
Iditarod Air Force is taking a less is more approach to 2021 Iditarod
Rainy Pass checkpoint, March 8, 2021.
Teams rest during warm temperatures at Rainy Pass after running a ‘superhighway’ of an Iditarod trail
Ryan Redington is pushing to the front early in Iditarod 2021
Iditarod 2021 Trail Tracker: Ryan Redington out in front