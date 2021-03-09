Multi-day storm to bring significant snow to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunshine is gone across Southcentral, as our next storm system begins to take shape. Light snow is already falling across Southcentral, with temperatures slowly on the rise. This comes as a frontal boundary begins to stall out across the region, with several days of snow expected for the region.

* Round 1 - Today (Greatest accumulation along the Western Kenai)

* Round 2 - Overnight through Thursday (This will bring the greatest snowfall potential)

The frontal boundary that is stalling out across Southcentral is weakening, meaning that snow will be very hit and miss through the day. It’s looking likely that most of the snow will fall along the Western Kenai, where upwards of 6 inches of snow is possible by tonight. Homer will likely see more in the way of a wintry mix through the day, as temperatures are expected to warm to near 40 degrees. Kodiak will also see a wintry mix, although the activity won’t be as widespread as areas further north.

Elsewhere across Southcentral, the snow will be hit or miss through the day. Anchorage and portions of the valley will likely see little accumulation into the evening. In areas where we see a prolonged snowfall event, we could see up to an inch and a half of snow. This all changes as a low moving in from the south enhances the snowfall that’s already falling across Southcentral. The strength and track of the low will greatly determine snowfall potential and amounts across Southcentral, but with the low expected to stall and linger in the Prince William Sound all locations can still expect to see a decent snow into Thursday morning.

As the low enhances the snowfall potential, we’ll gradually see snow overspread the region through the day Wednesday. Initially Anchorage will be on the drier side due to downsloping winds, but as the low tracks into the Prince William Sound, a steady snow will begin falling across Southcentral. This snow will linger through much of the day Wednesday before tapering off into Thursday. As it does, it will dump a healthy amount of snow across the region. for now it’s looking that the greatest accumulation will occur from Turnagain Pass, into Whittier and eastward towards Valdez and Cordova. It’s here where upwards of a foot of snow, if not more will fall. Turnagain pass could see some locations top out near two feet of snow. Farther north Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley will see anywhere form 4 to 8 inches of snowfall, the only exception being the hillside, where a foot of snow is possible into Thursday.

Portions of the Susitna Valley and Hatcher Pass could easily eclipse a foot of snow by Thursday morning before the snow tapers off. This event is definitely one that will require you to pull out the winter tools by Thursday morning. Once the snow exits, colder air will filter back into the region, with afternoon highs topping out in the teens by weeks end and overnight lows returning to subzero values.

Have a safe Tuesday!

