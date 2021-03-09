Advertisement

Old Dogs of the Iditarod

By Eric Sowl
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:40 PM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Joe Reddington had a way of getting people to help. The skill came in handy in the early days of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The dream was big but resources were tight.

It didn’t take much to convince Jon Van Zyle to become the official artist. He loves dogs. Jeff Schultz loves Alaska and photography. He was enlisted as an official photographer.

Van Zyle and Schultz covered the race in their own art forms. Paint and 35-millimeter film. Each knew the other was out there but their trails didn’t cross.

Now, with over four decades of presenting the race in their own mediums, they have paired up to create this year’s official Iditarod print. Schultz contributes the photograph and Van Zyle paints onto that image his vision of life along the trail.

After a year of adapting to constant change, it turns out to be the perfect year for two old dogs to blaze new trails on the Iditarod.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Teams start to make thier way to McGrath
Musher Aliy Zirkle also created Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and...
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle to be evacuated to Anchorage after being injured on way into Rohn checkpoint
Deadly shooting in Fairbanks involving multiple law enforcement officers
A masked patron enjoys a drink inside Darwin's Theory on Monday, March 8, as restrictions on...
‘We’ve been in a real dark tunnel for a long time’: Downtown bar owner optimistic with fewer restrictions in Anchorage
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Trump will not endorse Murkowski in 2022, plans to campaign against her

Latest News

14 airports across Alaska looking to hire 170+ TSA Officers before summer 2021, $1,000...
14 airports across Alaska looking to hire 170 plus TSA Officers, $1,000 recruitment Incentive offered
Following the latest on the Iditarod including updates on Aliy Zirkle and new leader Brent Sass.
Iditarod 2021 Trail tracker: Zirkle update, Sass takes the lead
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Teams start to make thier way to McGrath
Following the latest on the Iditarod including updates on Aliy Zirkle and new leader Brent Sass.
Iditarod 2021: Trail Tracker, noon update, Zirkle indured, Sass jumps into first