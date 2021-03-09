Advertisement

Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle scratches from the race

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:01 AM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle has scratched from the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race after being hurt while coming into the Rohn checkpoint.

Officials say Zirkle scratched at the Rohn checkpoint Monday night at 8:05 p.m.

She was taken to an Anchorage hospital and is currently in stable condition “after sustaining a significant impact that resulted in a concussion and orthopedic injuries to her upper torso.”

She was released this morning and is still in Anchorage with her family. She is expected to return home to Two Rivers.

Officials say her 14 dogs were not hurt and are being cared for by volunteers at the Rohn checkpoint while they wait for a flight back to Anchorage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

