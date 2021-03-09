Veteran musher Aliy Zirkle to be evacuated to Anchorage after being injured at Rohn checkpoint

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Veteran musher Aliy Zirkle, who shortly before this year’s race announced she would retire after participating in the 49th running of the Iditarod, was injured upon arriving to a race checkpoint Monday night and is being taken to Anchorage for assessment, according to Iditarod Race Marshal Mark Nordman.

Nordman said little in a prepared statement emailed by the race’s public relations firm, but stated that Zirkle was “injured while coming in to the Rohn checkpoint” at around 8 o’clock Monday evening.

He said that Zirkle is currently in “stable condition,” but did not elaborate on her injuries or their cause.

“But based on information provided by a volunteer with medical training, I notified the Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center for assistance,” Nordman said. “The Alaska RCC is airborne and en route to the checkpoint to pick up Aliy and will transport her to Anchorage for further evaluation.”

No other details were immediately available. Zirkle’s dog team will remain in Rohn for now, Nordman said, with those athletes “being well cared for by volunteers at the checkpoint.”

A Facebook post from Zirkle’s kennel said her husband, Allen Moore, was headed to Anchorage to meet her.

“We don’t know much else yet, other than it happened on the trail between Rainy Pass and Rohn,” the post said. “Communications out of Rohn are not great at the best of times due to the terrain. [...] We will update you when we know more. We are utterly devastated for Aliy and the dogs.”

Wearing bib number 32, Zirkle officially checked in to Rohn at 8:05 p.m. Monday night. She was en route from Rainy Pass for four hours and two minutes, a time comparable to many of her counterparts.

GPS tracking still showed Zirkle as resting in the Rohn checkpoint as of press time. No announcement of her officially scratching from the race has been made, though outside assistance eliminates a musher’s racing status, per Iditarod rules.

Zirkle first raced in the Iditarod as a rookie in 2001, taking 33rd place that year. She’s competed and finished the race every year since then, boasting seven top-ten finishes including a trio of runner-up honors from 2012 to 2014.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

