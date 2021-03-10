Advertisement

150 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:48 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 150 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Wednesday. No additional deaths were reported, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 301 residents and four nonresidents.

Of the newly reported cases, 144 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 56
  • Chugach Census Area: 1
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2
  • Denali Borough: 1
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 17
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 6
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 47
  • Nome Census Area: 1
  • Juneau City and Borough: 3
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 3
  • Bethel Census Area: 5
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 1

At least 1,310 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 33 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and two others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. One of these patients is on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 174,028 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 122,823 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,765,014 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musher Aliy Zirkle also created Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and...
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle evacuated to Anchorage after being injured on way into Rohn checkpoint
Snow sculptures down at Ship Creek vandalized
Ice sculptures disgraced during Fur Rondy
Musher Aliy Zirkle creates Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and educators
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle scratches from the race
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: First 10 mushers make it to Ophir, top 3 are on the way to Iditarod
COVID-19 vaccine now available to all Alaskans 16 and older

Latest News

Anchorage libraries are offering laptops that people can use onsite.
Anchorage libraries open for computer services
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: First 10 mushers make it to Ophir, top 3 are on the way to Iditarod
Felix Rivera, the target of ongoing recall efforts, was elected to the Anchorage Assembly in...
Next month, Midtown voters will have the final say in the Felix Rivera recall debate
Vaccine
Southcentral Foundation opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments to Alaskans 16 and older