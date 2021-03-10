150 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 150 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Wednesday. No additional deaths were reported, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 301 residents and four nonresidents.

Of the newly reported cases, 144 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 56

Chugach Census Area: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2

Denali Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 17

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 6

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 47

Nome Census Area: 1

Juneau City and Borough: 3

Aleutians West Census Area: 3

Bethel Census Area: 5

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

At least 1,310 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 33 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and two others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. One of these patients is on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 174,028 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 122,823 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,765,014 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

