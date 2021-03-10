91 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Alaska Tuesday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Tuesday, with a majority of resident cases in Anchorage and Wasilla
Of the newly reported cases, 90 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:
- Anchorage: 23
- Wasilla: 22
- Bethel Census Area: 11
- Fairbanks: 5
- Palmer: 5
- Chugiak: 3
- Copper River Census Area: 3
- Bethel: 2
- Eagle River: 2
- Metlakatla: 2
- Petersburg: 2
- Utqiagvik: 2
- Willow: 2
- Homer: 1
- Juneau: 1
- Kenai: 1
- North Pole: 1
- Soldotna: 1
- Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1
There was one new nonresident case added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard for Kotzebue.
At least 1,308 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.
Currently, 32 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and five others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Two of these patients are on a ventilator.
The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 171,749 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 119,631 people are fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,754,916 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.
No additional deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 301 residents and four nonresidents.
