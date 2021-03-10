91 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Alaska Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Tuesday, with a majority of resident cases in Anchorage and Wasilla

Of the newly reported cases, 90 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

Anchorage: 23

Wasilla: 22

Bethel Census Area: 11

Fairbanks: 5

Palmer: 5

Chugiak: 3

Copper River Census Area: 3

Bethel: 2

Eagle River: 2

Metlakatla: 2

Petersburg: 2

Utqiagvik: 2

Willow: 2

Homer: 1

Juneau: 1

Kenai: 1

North Pole: 1

Soldotna: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

There was one new nonresident case added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard for Kotzebue.

At least 1,308 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 32 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and five others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Two of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 171,749 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 119,631 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,754,916 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

No additional deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 301 residents and four nonresidents.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.