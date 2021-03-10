Alaska wrestler wins back-to-back NCAA Division II women’s wrestling titles

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sydnee Kimber has now won back-to-back NCAA Division II women’s wrestling titles in the 191-pound weight class.

Kimber is from Sitka and attended Mt. Edgecumbe High School, where she won four straight state titles during her high school career, she now wrestles for McKendree University. This year she went 18-0, which is wildly impressive by itself, but she also did that without being scored on once all season.

“I mean it is crazy, you know you always think it will happen and then it actually happens and you just don’t know how to feel sometimes,” Sydnee Kimber said.

This is the second year in a row that she has gone the entire season without getting scored on. She is a junior now and admits that making the transition from high school wrestling to college was quite the leap.

“Coming to college and having difficult matches with women, I had difficult matches with boys in high school but difficult matches with women is way different.” Sydnee Kimber said. ”It is a an eyeopener coming to college I honestly when I came here for the first month I had no idea how to wrestle I felt like a noob on the matt.”

Now she has her sights set on not only winning three times in a row but also becoming an Olympian, according to her dad and former coach Micheal Kimber.

“When she was a little girl she set up a goal to try and make the Olympics, it probably won’t happen this time because of the weight classes but it is in reach now for 2024,” Michael Kimber said.

The max weight class for women in the Olympics right now is around 176 pounds, but that could change as women’s wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation.

Michael Kimber said the quality of wresting has vastly improved since his daughter was in high school.

“You offer a trophy and all the sudden the egos of the coaches get in there and they start developing those wrestlers to be competitive,” Michael Kimber said.

Sydnee Kimber came back not too long ago to watch the state tournament and was blown away at the improvement.

“I couldn’t even believe like how much it had all changed and the level of wrestling,” she said.

Due to the pandemic, this year of NCAA eligibility didn’t count, meaning that Sydnee Kimber could potentially win four titles in a row, which is an awe-inspiring accolade no matter what the circumstances.

