Healthy Living: Juneau woman crowned Alaska queen of weight loss

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Healthy Living, we bring you the story of Flo Tong. She’s lived in Juneau for several years and had success with TOPS Club, Inc. or “Take Off Pounds Sensibly.” She’s been involved with the non-profit before and was excited to join Juneau’s chapter.

Tong said over the years her weight crept back up and she needed that extra push to get the pounds off. After regular exercise, eating healthy and support from TOPS, she ended up losing 45 pounds over the course of a year.

After reaching her goal weight, Tong was crowned the “Alaska queen of weight loss,” celebrated and also given four 10-pound bags of potatoes for her efforts, but there’s a story behind that.

“I read in the magazines and I hear about the people who’ve lost over 100 pounds and I thought well, 40 pounds is not much, but she started setting 10-pound bags of potatoes on my lap and when it got to four 10 pound bags of potatoes, I realized, yeah, that was a really good accomplishment, 40 pounds,” Tong said.

“A lot of us struggle with our weight and many have for many years so you just have to keep looking to see what works for you because different things work for different people,” added Vickie Williams, TOPS leader in Juneau.

Tong said she feels much better and is completely off her cholesterol medication and her diabetic insulin has been lowered.

There are several TOPS groups throughout Alaska; information is available online.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.