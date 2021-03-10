Heaviest snow builds in by the afternoon hours

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow has been very light over the past 24 hours, with most of the activity occurring across the Kenai and Susitna Valley. Areas that have been dealing with the snow have seen some accumulation, but the highest snowfall totals won’t occur until later today. Anchorage has remained largely dry due to downsloping winds, but with an approaching low winds will shift and reintroduce snow.

The low which is currently near Kodiak is expected to drift into the Prince William Sound through the day and stall. This will open the door for a steady and prolonged snowfall event across Southcentral. Winter Weather Advisories have already been issued for the Anchorage Hillside and Mat-Su Valley’s. While snow totals will differ greatly over the next 24 hours, it’s not out of the realm for most locations to see upwards of 5 inches if not more. The best potential for this will exist along the Parks Highway, north of Palmer, the Anchorage Hillside and the Prince William Sound. The later should receive the brunt of the storm, as the system stalls out along the waters of the sound.

While snow is expected in the forecast, this will pose an issue through the day. Highs topping out near freezing will lead to slick road conditions into the evening commute. Take your time when on the roadways, as conditions are likely to deteriorate. The snow will be the heaviest after noon and lasting into the evening commute, this is where we’ll pick up the greatest accumulation. Anchorage while not fully under the winter weather advisory (as it’s reserved for the hillside) should still manage to squeeze out 2 to 5 inches of snow.

As the snow comes to an end into Thursday, clearer skies will take hold. This will open the door for colder air to spill back into the region. Many locations by weeks end will be struggling to break out of the teens, with morning lows near 0.

Have a blessed Wednesday!

