Prepare for a mid-week snow event in southcentral

Snowfall will be heavy in parts of the region.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:06 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large winter storm is expected to bring a extended and extensive snow event to southcentral Alaska Wednesday to Thursday morning. 4-to-6 inches is possible in Anchorage with 6-8 inches for the hillside areas of the city. The Seward highway around Girdwood to Whittier could see 12 to 18 inches of snow. Turnagain Pass will also see heavy snow.

Southeast Alaska will see snow starting Wednesday afternoon, as the storm affecting southcentral swings its front east.

Cold air with clearing skies from the west, progressing east following the departure of the storm.

Interior locations, just a chance of snow for this part of the state.

