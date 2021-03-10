Seward Highway rock work begins for the season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’ve driven down the Seward Highway out of Anchorage, you may have noticed a giant excavator clawing at the cliff face south of McHugh Creek. It signifies that work has begun on a seasonal project meant to make the highway safer to drive.

This is season two of a rock mitigation project the Alaska Department of Transportation is conducting along the highway. The more than $12 billion project will continue throughout the summer, eventually wrapping up in July 2023.

DOT Project Engineer Jonathan Tague said this year the work will center on an area near mile 111, just south of McHugh Creek, that has become a “debris chute” dumping rocks onto the road. Tague said in the next few weeks, crews will blast a large section of rock in the area.

“The rock face is a little too close to the roadway — so we are going to be doing some rock excavation over the next month, the next few weeks, to push that slope back approximately 20 feet,” Tague said.

The excavation and blasting work is safer to do in the winter, according to Tague. The frozen ground will keep some debris from tumbling on to workers. But it’s also a time when beluga whales are less likely to be swimming in Cook Inlet.

The whales, an endangered species in the Inlet, require extensive monitoring under rules set by the National Marine Fisheries Service.

“If a beluga was right next to the shoreline when the blast went off it would injure them,” Tague said. “It is very loud.”

Drivers on the highway can expect delays as traffic is rerouted to one lane.

“Just outside of the work zone we’ve got the speed limit reduced to 45 miles per hour and you also can expect seven days a week flagging operations. Because we are trying to get this done in an expedited manner right now, we are working 12 hours a day, seven days a week,” Tague said.

At some point toward the end of March, Tague said the highway near mile 111 will shut down completely for several hours to do blasting work.

The DOT doesn’t have a date for that yet, although Tague said crews were likely to do the work early on a weekend morning. Mitigation work will continue throughout the summer, although Teague said it likely will not be happening seven days a week.

