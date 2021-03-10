Advertisement

Southcentral Foundation opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments to Alaskans 16 and older

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:38 PM AKST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Southcentral Foundation is opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to Alaskans who are 16 years old and older.

“Fighting COVID-19 is a community effort and we are pleased to be able to offer these additional appointments to Alaskans,” said Southcentral Foundation President and CEO April Kyle. “The response to SCF’s Vaccine Clinic has been fantastic and we look forward to supporting even more people in the fight against COVID-19.”

The announcement from SCF comes after Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced that the COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all Alaskans who are 16 or older.

According to the state, three COVID-19 vaccines are available in Alaska. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 16 or older, while the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are only available to those 18 and older.

SCF says parental consent is needed for anyone wanting to get a vaccine who is 16 or 17. Vaccine appointments can be scheduled online.

COVID-19 vaccine now available to all Alaskans 16 and older

