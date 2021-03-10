Advertisement

Texas reopens businesses to 100% capacity, lifts mask mandate Wednesday

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:18 AM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The state of Texas is officially reopening Wednesday, which includes lifting its COVID-19 mask mandate.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive order reopens all businesses to 100% capacity.

Texas business owners will still have the option to limit capacity or implement their own safety protocols if they choose.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations surge again in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas, some restrictions could return.

County judges could make that call if hospitalizations surge above 15% in a region for seven straight days.

While they would have the power to reinstate some COVID-19 restrictions, they can’t limit capacity at stores and restaurants to less than 50%.

Health officials have expressed concern about another surge if people don’t continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Lifting the COVID-19 restrictions in Texas wasn’t factored into a model that is already projecting 576,000 Americans will die of coronavirus by July 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musher Aliy Zirkle also created Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and...
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle evacuated to Anchorage after being injured on way into Rohn checkpoint
Musher Aliy Zirkle creates Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and educators
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle scratches from the race
Snow sculptures down at Ship Creek vandalized
Ice sculptures disgraced during Fur Rondy
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: More teams land in McGrath, Redington passes Takotna
COVID-19 vaccine now available to all Alaskans 16 and older

Latest News

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims
After Sunday's jawdropping interview with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, the...
British royal family gives reaction to Harry, Meghan's interview.
Halfway to 100 days: Update on Biden administration’s COVID plan
Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer...
Attorneys sift strong opinions, anxiety among Chauvin jurors
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Top 3 check-in to Ophir, Sass on the way to Iditarod