Veteran musher Dallas Seavey wins Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Iditarod Award

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the first musher to reach the McGrath checkpoint, veteran musher Dallas Seavey, bib number 23, has won the Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Iditarod Award.

Seavey had a sizeable lead in the race Tuesday, miles ahead of other mushers on the trail. He checked in to McGrath at 4 p.m. Tuesday with 14 dogs, according to the latest Iditarod standings.

A press release from the Iditarod says Seavey was given handmade prizes that were crafted by McGrath residents.

One prize was a pair of handmade mittens made from beaver fur and moose hide. The mittens were crafted by Loretta Maillelle, who lives in McGrath but is originally from Anvik.

“Maillelle often shares her skin sewing and beading talents - as well as her delicious cooking - with the community,” the release reads.

Seavey was also given a hat made from beaver fur and beaded velvet, crafted by Lucy Egrass of McGrath.

The Spirit of Iditarod award will be re-presented to Seavey after the race concludes.

