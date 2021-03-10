Advertisement

Veteran musher Dallas Seavey wins Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Iditarod Award

Dallas Seavey at his kennel in Talkeetna, Alaska.
Dallas Seavey at his kennel in Talkeetna, Alaska. (KTUU)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:35 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the first musher to reach the McGrath checkpoint, veteran musher Dallas Seavey, bib number 23, has won the Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Iditarod Award.

Seavey had a sizeable lead in the race Tuesday, miles ahead of other mushers on the trail. He checked in to McGrath at 4 p.m. Tuesday with 14 dogs, according to the latest Iditarod standings.

A press release from the Iditarod says Seavey was given handmade prizes that were crafted by McGrath residents.

One prize was a pair of handmade mittens made from beaver fur and moose hide. The mittens were crafted by Loretta Maillelle, who lives in McGrath but is originally from Anvik.

“Maillelle often shares her skin sewing and beading talents - as well as her delicious cooking - with the community,” the release reads.

Seavey was also given a hat made from beaver fur and beaded velvet, crafted by Lucy Egrass of McGrath.

The Spirit of Iditarod award will be re-presented to Seavey after the race concludes.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Veteran musher Dallas Seavey first in McGrath
Musher Aliy Zirkle also created Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and...
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle evacuated to Anchorage after being injured on way into Rohn checkpoint
Musher Aliy Zirkle creates Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and educators
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle scratches from the race
Deadly shooting in Fairbanks involving multiple law enforcement officers
Snow sculptures down at Ship Creek vandalized
Ice sculptures disgraced during Fur Rondy

Latest News

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Veteran musher Dallas Seavey first in McGrath
Jon Van Zyle and Jeff Schultz signing books and artwork.
Iditarod profiles: Jon Van Zyle, artist, and Jeff Schultz, photographer
Following the latest on the Iditarod including updates on Aliy Zirkle and new leader Brent Sass.
Iditarod 2021 trail tracker: Zirkle update, Sass takes the lead
Musher Aliy Zirkle creates Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and educators
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle scratches from the race