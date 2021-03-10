Watch live: COVID-19 vaccine available to all Alaskans 16 and older

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all Alaskans who are 16 or older, effective immediately.

This makes Alaska the first state in the nation to remove eligibility requirements for getting the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a state press release.

Watch the press conference:

COVID-19 vaccine available to all Alaskans BREAKING: Gov. Mike Dunleavy just announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to all Alaskans. He is holding a press conference now with state health officials. Posted by Alaska's News Source on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

“This historic step is yet another nationwide first for Alaska, but it should come as no surprise. Since day one, your response to the pandemic has been hands-down the best in the nation,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement. “I couldn’t be prouder of Alaska’s response. From being the first state to offer widespread testing, to maintaining one of the lowest mortality rates in the country, to rolling out vaccinations to every willing Alaskan, we got here by working together.”

Three COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Alaska. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 16 or older, while the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are only available to those 18 and older.

Alaskans can get more information or sign up for a vaccine on the state’s website or by calling 907-646-3322.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.