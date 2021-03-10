Advertisement

Watch live: COVID-19 vaccine available to all Alaskans 16 and older

(Associated Press)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all Alaskans who are 16 or older, effective immediately.

This makes Alaska the first state in the nation to remove eligibility requirements for getting the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a state press release.

Watch the press conference:

COVID-19 vaccine available to all Alaskans

BREAKING: Gov. Mike Dunleavy just announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to all Alaskans. He is holding a press conference now with state health officials.

Posted by Alaska's News Source on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

“This historic step is yet another nationwide first for Alaska, but it should come as no surprise. Since day one, your response to the pandemic has been hands-down the best in the nation,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement. “I couldn’t be prouder of Alaska’s response. From being the first state to offer widespread testing, to maintaining one of the lowest mortality rates in the country, to rolling out vaccinations to every willing Alaskan, we got here by working together.”

Three COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Alaska. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 16 or older, while the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are only available to those 18 and older.

Alaskans can get more information or sign up for a vaccine on the state’s website or by calling 907-646-3322.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Veteran musher Dallas Seavey first in McGrath
Musher Aliy Zirkle also created Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and...
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle to be evacuated to Anchorage after being injured on way into Rohn checkpoint
Musher Aliy Zirkle creates Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and educators
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle scratches from the race
Deadly shooting in Fairbanks involving multiple law enforcement officers
Snow sculptures down at Ship Creek vandalized
Ice sculptures disgraced during Fur Rondy

Latest News

COVID: What does the massive stimulus bill entail for Americans?
COVID: What does the massive stimulus bill entail for Americans?
Health officials are urging caution as states begin to ease their virus restrictions. (Source:...
Health officials urge caution as states ease restrictions
Parents have concerns over the safety of in-person schooling.
Black families wary of sending children back to in-person school
After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break, CDC says, fearing another surge