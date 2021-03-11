Advertisement

A quarter of the nation’s identified cases of Brazil coronavirus variant were detected in Alaska

KTUU
KTUU
By Daniella Rivera
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:02 PM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state is racing to vaccinate Alaskans for COVID-19 as fast as possible, as mutations of the coronavirus continue to spread.

Alaska’s public health officials are currently tracking multiple coronavirus variants, including a variant of concern that originated in Brazil, known as the P.1 variant.

“Preliminary studies suggest the P.1, like B.1.351, may escape some vaccine-induced antibody responses although not the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines currently deployed in Alaska,” a report from the state dated March 3 states.

Wednesday, officials said there are five lab-confirmed cases of the Brazil variant in Alaska, representing a quarter of the 20 cases detected nation-wide.

“Alaska is kind of a spotlight right now,” said Dr. Jayme Parker, chief of Alaska’s public health laboratories.

Parker said they’re working to collaborate with other public health labs looking to find out how the current vaccines available hold up to this particular variant.

“This is important for the research that can go on with P.1s because we just don’t have a lot of material to work with here in the United States,” she said. “So, we are sharing this virus with other public health labs to help do microtiter neutralization assays and to challenge that with the serum of patients that have been vaccinated with any of these vaccines to see how well it can neutralize. So we continue to work with our other state partners and try to figure these answers out.”

Officials said three of the five cases are epidemiologically linked, and three were detected in Anchorage. There is another positive COVID-19 case that is linked and currently being sequenced to determine whether it is also the Brazil variant.

As for how widespread this variant is in Alaska, public health officials only know about positive test samples they sequence. Currently, state labs are able to sequence about 30% of all positive test samples.

Officials say vaccination is Alaska’s best defense to variants, which can be more contagious and cause reinfection.

“Viruses can’t replicate on their own, they need a host,” said Dr. Coleman Cutchins with Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services.

Cutchins said every new infection is a chance for the virus to mutate.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musher Aliy Zirkle also created Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and...
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle evacuated to Anchorage after being injured on way into Rohn checkpoint
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Brent Sass reaches Iditarod, 2 other mushers on the way
Snow sculptures down at Ship Creek vandalized
Ice sculptures disgraced during Fur Rondy
Musher Aliy Zirkle creates Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and educators
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle scratches from the race
COVID-19 vaccine now available to all Alaskans 16 and older

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
"Help is on the way": COVID bill heads to Biden's desk
"Help is on the way": COVID bill heads to Biden's desk
A Foundation Health Partners medical professional preparing a COVID-19 vaccine.
‘Because science’: Alaska is leading the nation in COVID-19 vaccinations
Coronavirus
150 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday