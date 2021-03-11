A quarter of the nation’s identified cases of Brazil coronavirus variant were detected in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state is racing to vaccinate Alaskans for COVID-19 as fast as possible, as mutations of the coronavirus continue to spread.

Alaska’s public health officials are currently tracking multiple coronavirus variants, including a variant of concern that originated in Brazil, known as the P.1 variant.

“Preliminary studies suggest the P.1, like B.1.351, may escape some vaccine-induced antibody responses although not the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines currently deployed in Alaska,” a report from the state dated March 3 states.

Wednesday, officials said there are five lab-confirmed cases of the Brazil variant in Alaska, representing a quarter of the 20 cases detected nation-wide.

“Alaska is kind of a spotlight right now,” said Dr. Jayme Parker, chief of Alaska’s public health laboratories.

Parker said they’re working to collaborate with other public health labs looking to find out how the current vaccines available hold up to this particular variant.

“This is important for the research that can go on with P.1s because we just don’t have a lot of material to work with here in the United States,” she said. “So, we are sharing this virus with other public health labs to help do microtiter neutralization assays and to challenge that with the serum of patients that have been vaccinated with any of these vaccines to see how well it can neutralize. So we continue to work with our other state partners and try to figure these answers out.”

Officials said three of the five cases are epidemiologically linked, and three were detected in Anchorage. There is another positive COVID-19 case that is linked and currently being sequenced to determine whether it is also the Brazil variant.

As for how widespread this variant is in Alaska, public health officials only know about positive test samples they sequence. Currently, state labs are able to sequence about 30% of all positive test samples.

Officials say vaccination is Alaska’s best defense to variants, which can be more contagious and cause reinfection.

“Viruses can’t replicate on their own, they need a host,” said Dr. Coleman Cutchins with Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services.

Cutchins said every new infection is a chance for the virus to mutate.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.