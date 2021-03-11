Advertisement

A surprise wake-up call highlights rookie musher Susannah Tuminelli’s trip to McGrath checkpoint

For Iditarod newcomer Susannah Tuminelli, the race has been a memorable experience.
For Iditarod newcomer Susannah Tuminelli, the race has been a memorable experience.(Patrick Enslow/KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:17 PM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For rookie mushers, crossing the finish line can be the most rewarding part of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. For newcomer Susannah Tuminelli, it’s been a memorable experience.

Tuminelli was camping between the Nikolai and Rohn checkpoints when she woke up to her pocket on fire after a box of matches began to burn.

“My pocket was flaming, and I didn’t understand what’s going on because I just woken up,” Tuminelli said.

She added she was able to quickly put it out. The minor setback didn’t slow down the rookie from enjoying her time on the trail.

“I took a super long, too long of a rest, and napped in the sun with my dogs for a while,” Tuminelli said, describing her time at Finger Lake. “It was really nice and had a positive run to Rainy [Pass].”

For the past two winters, the Willow musher has been working toward running the Shameless Huskies racing kennel owned by former Iditarod musher Kathleen Fredericks.

So far, Tuminelli is proud of her dog team.

The rookie musher is taking her 24-hour layover at the McGrath checkpoint, and is currently in 33rd place.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musher Aliy Zirkle also created Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and...
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle evacuated to Anchorage after being injured on way into Rohn checkpoint
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Veteran Johnson withdrawn after positive COVID-19 test
Snow sculptures down at Ship Creek vandalized
Ice sculptures disgraced during Fur Rondy
Musher Aliy Zirkle creates Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and educators
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle scratches from the race
COVID-19 vaccine now available to all Alaskans 16 and older

Latest News

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Veteran Johnson withdrawn after positive COVID-19 test
Veteran musher Gunnar Johnson, of Duluth, Minn., travels down the trail with his dog team...
Veteran Iditarod musher withdrawn from Iditarod after testing positive for COVID-19
Veteran Musher Brent Sass at the start of the 2020 Yukon Quest in Fairbanks, Alaska. (KTUU)
Veteran Iditarod musher Brent Sass wins GCI Dorothy G. Page Halfway Award
Musher races along the Iditarod trail in the 2020 race. (Tracy Sabo/KTUU)
Iditarod race route shortened to eliminate loop to Flat