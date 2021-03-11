Anchorage libraries open for computer services

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As COVID-19 restrictions have eased in the Municipality of Anchorage, some public places have also begun to open their doors, including local libraries.

Libraries aren’t open for people to come in and browse the stacks just yet, but they are providing people with laptops they can use onsite.

“There’s a huge need in this community,” said Mountain View Librarian Rayette Sterling, who added even people with computers are facing issues with internet usage.

“When school went totally online, their internet access was totally used by kids,” Sterling said. “So if you’ve got two kids and you are trying to work from home, it’s really, really difficult. A lot of folks need internet access.”

At Mountain View, the computers are kept in a separate room from the regular library. People can use them for up to an hour at socially distanced tables.

Libraries are also offering portable MiFi units that people can check out for up to two weeks. The hugely popular devices serve as hot spots that can provide free internet at home.

Sterling said the renewed service comes at time when people really need to use the internet.

“PFDs are due March 30, so people need to do that online [...] taxes are due April 15,” Sterling said. “So there’s all these things that require folks to be online so, it’s critical that we can provide access to people.”

Computers are available at all five Anchorage libraries. The library website has more specific information.

