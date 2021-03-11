Digging Out! Parts of Southcentral sees biggest snowstorm of the season!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was likely a shock to many this morning, as more than a foot of snow covered many locations across Southcentral. The storm that has been advertised for several days now overperformed, leaving many digging out of the biggest snow event we’ve seen all season long.

So what happened? Why did East Anchorage and areas near the Chugach Mountains see the most snow? The answer lies in the storm itself and our winds, which played a key role in just how much snow an area would see.

Significant snow fell across Southcentral, as a storm stalled across the region. (Alaska's News Source)

Initially, snow looked to be on the lighter side Wednesday, following a subpar performance so far from Mother Nature. The storm itself was supposed to start as early as noon yesterday, but a late shift away from our downsloping winds, kept us dry and warm for much of the day. That changed as a new low formed in the Prince William sound and rapidly deepened. It opened the door for more moisture to stream into Southcentral and set the stage for a steady stream of snow. Add to the fact that our winds shifted perpendicular to the Chugach Mountains at times and the perfect recipe existed for heavy snow to fall across parts of the Anchorage Bowl and along the Glenn Highway. These winds aided in pushing many snow bands right up against the mountains, effectively leading to a long duration snow event. Because of this, many locations east of Midtown are seeing snow depths approaching, if not exceed 40 inches. This is the greatest amount the area has seen in nearly a decade.

Many spots in Anchorage saw more than a foot of snow. (Alaska's News Source)

Additionally, a deformation band stretched from the Valley and onto the Kenai. This enhanced an already prolific snowstorm, that was already impacting the region. While the snow has lightened up, we can still expect to see minor accumulation into the afternoon hours. This will add to the already significant snow that we’ve seen falling across the region. It’s interesting to note that officially, Anchorage only saw 3 inches of snow at the airport, with drier air playing a huge role in keeping areas west of Midtown seeing lower snowfall totals.

With snow coming to an end, we’ll continue to see big impacts from this storm. Dangerous travel conditions will stay with us through the day, with roads gradually improving through the day thanks to hardworking crews. The storm itself which is still in the Prince William Sound is also leading to some gusty winds. This is pointing to blowing and drifting snow across a good portion of the valley and points south. With reduced visibility being an issue, light snow still falling, and difficult travel conditions, one should stay home if they have the opportunity.

As the storm pulls off to the southeast, our winds will slowly die down through the day. The storm is set to continue to impact Southeast, but only in the form of scattered rain/snow into Friday afternoon. This movement south of the storm will open the door for another blast of cold Arctic air to return to Southcentral. Morning lows the next few days will fall well below freezing for many locations (except west Anchorage, where lows will likely hover near 0), with afternoon highs in the teens.

Should one see the silver lining in the forecast, at least plenty of sunshine will carry us into the weekend.

It’s important to note that although quiet and sunny conditions will exist into the weekend. The recent snow, high winds, and high sun angle will yield avalanche concerns each day. It’s important to always make sure you stay up to date with the latest avalanche forecasts.

