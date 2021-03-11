Advertisement

Iditarod 2021 Trail Tracker: Sass halfway home, Johnson out due to Covid-19, Thursday AM update

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:05 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the race leader reaches the midpoint of the race we look at what Brent Sass has won and who could catch him after the Iditarod checkpoint. Plus Gunnar Johnson is out of the race after a positive COVID-19 test, how checkpoints are staying vigilant to keep The Last Great Race safe.

