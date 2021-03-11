Inside the Gates: Army Alaska competes to see who is Arctic’s toughest soldiers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This month, soldiers left to compete in the Army Alaska Winter Games at the Black Rapids Training Site, south of Fort Greely.

Teams from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Fort Wainwright compete annually to see who will come out on top.

Congrats to Hatchet squad of 1-Geronimo, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division for winning the AWG competition. You proved your skills, set the bar high, and demonstrated the Arctic Ethos. Posted by U.S. Army Alaska on Monday, March 8, 2021

“Doing all this, it builds the soldiers character, it builds their resiliency and also their skill craft,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Travis Autry of the 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment.

The competition helps train soldiers for how to survive and fight in extreme cold weather and high altitude environments.

