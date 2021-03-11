Advertisement

Lawmakers claim labor department is trying to identify workplace safety whistleblowers

Anchorage Representatives Zack Fields and Ivy Spohnholz are investigating whether the state...
Anchorage Representatives Zack Fields and Ivy Spohnholz are investigating whether the state improperly quashed COVID-19 workplace safety citations and fines for two seafood companies.(KTUU)
By Jill Burke
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:29 PM AKST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A terse dispute between two Anchorage lawmakers and the state over a quashed workplace safety investigation has intensified in the days leading up to a Wednesday evening legislative hearing on the matter.

Reps. Zack Fields and Ivy Spohnholz, Anchorage democrats, have alleged Alaska Labor ommissioner Dr. Tamika Ledbetter improperly dropped investigative findings and potential fines against Copper River Seafoods, Inc. and Alaska Glacier Seafoods, Inc.

Ledbetter denies any wrongdoing, and appears to have the support of Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor.

Copper River Seafoods, Inc., through spokesperson Tim Petumenos, said the controversy has harmed the company. He said leaked documents that should have remained confidential give the wrong impression, and also subvert proper process for public compliance investigations into private companies.

Fields isn’t backing off, and says he’s been made aware of attempts within the Department of Labor to figure out who the whistleblowers are. Ledbetter denies this, and the attorney general has directed Fields and Spohnholz to turn over any evidence they have to the Department of Law and Alaska State Troopers.

“Do they not consider the statement of whistleblowers to be evidence? And do I have to provide correspondence and the names of the whistleblowers? Of course I’m not going to provide the names of the whistleblowers. The letter from the attorney general was ridiculous and a distraction tactic,” Fields told Alaska’s News Source in an interview ahead of Wednesday’s hearing.

On Jan. 28, a handful of safety and health compliance officers with the state’s occupational safety and health program filed a formal complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration expressing deep concern for an interrupted enforcement process.

“We are now in a situation where we have observed and documented hazards to employees, but we cannot require the employer to abate these hazards. In this way, the Commissioner is knowingly allowing employees to be exposed to workplace hazards and preventing them from being corrected,” wrote the compliance officers.

“The idea that without citation there wasn’t corrective action taken by Copper River Seafoods is incorrect. During the investigation Copper River Seafoods was able to gain valuable information and took the investigation seriously. It has utilized that knowledge to improve the workplace and increase the health and safety of its employees,” Copper River Seafoods, Inc. said in a letter from their attorney, Jahna Lindemuth, to Fields and Spohnholz on Monday.

“I think it’s important to get the facts on the table,” Fields said. “My number one goal is for the department and for the administration to understand that when they fail to enforce the law, someone’s going to notice and is going to hold them accountable.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musher Aliy Zirkle also created Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and...
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle evacuated to Anchorage after being injured on way into Rohn checkpoint
Snow sculptures down at Ship Creek vandalized
Ice sculptures disgraced during Fur Rondy
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Brent Sass reaches Iditarod, 2 other mushers on the way
Musher Aliy Zirkle creates Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and educators
Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle scratches from the race
COVID-19 vaccine now available to all Alaskans 16 and older

Latest News

The bond measure, if passed, would authorize the use of $6.9 million for use in capital...
What does a 'yes' vote on Prop 1 mean for Anchorage voters?
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Brent Sass reaches Iditarod, 2 other mushers on the way
Weather Lab: How to make a cloud in a jar
Weather Lab: How to make a cloud in a jar
Wednesday weather update with Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Wednesday night weather update