Spring snowstorm hits southcentral

Colder air, clearing skies follow on Friday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:17 PM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow is accumulating in Anchorage and other southcentral locales. The storm will eventually affect southeast, as the front swings across the Gulf of Alaska.

Blizzard warning for the Beaufort Sea Coast for winds increasing to 40 to 50 mph. Snow of 2-3 inches will blow and drift. This will go into Thursday evening. The Yukon Delta will also deal with blizzard conditions with a warning for 50 mph winds and 2-3 inches of snow Thursday.

Interior Alaska- numerous advisories for winter weather and wind chills. Around McGrath, colder temperatures and winds will produce wind chills 40 to 45 below. Iditarod teams will be dealing with the cold, clear weather over the next few days.

The southcentral region sees heavy snows and gusty winds...especially around Seward and Whittier. North winds in Seward 25 to 35 mph and Whittier will see blizzard conditions as snow is blown around from SW winds 30-55 mph.

