State lawmakers are still seeking answers as to why no fines were imposed against Copper Rivers Seafoods

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -State lawmakers still want answers as to why the state labor commissioner did not go ahead with massive fines against Copper River Seafoods.

Wednesday night’s House Labor and Commerce Committee meeting ended without testimony from Labor Commissioner Dr. Tamika Ledbetter, who did not attend the hearing.

“It feels to me we’ve allowed an unsafe workplace to go uncited in a pretty serious case,” said Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, who co-chairs the committee.

She and others wanted to know why Ledbetter did not approve an approximately $450,000 fine against the company.

The Anchorage plant shutdown for some time last July after a number of workers tested positive for COVID-19. Investigators wrote a scathing report. that claimed the seafood processor failed to protect its workers.

Ledbetter sent a letter to Joseph Knowles, a deputy director of labor standards back in January, and stated the documentation provided to her did not support the claims and ended the investigation.

Knowles acknowledged mistakes had been made during Wednesday night’s testimony.

“(We) realized the we had not included all of the information to allow her to be completely informed at that point in the process,” Knowles said.

“Copper River was never cited for anything,” said Tim Petumenos, the attorney for Copper River Seafoods after the hearing. He believes the committee got the facts wrong.

“It concerns us we’re being asked to be put through these hearings with inadequate information, misinformation, misstatements about lots of things in the course of the hearing which gets repeated to the public, and we have no process, no ability to respond,” Petumenos said.

He advised his clients not to appear at the hearing. He did not rule out future testimony.

Even though Ledbetter did not attend the meeting, the attorney general sent an email to the co-chairs that stated Commissioner Ledbetter strenuously denies any wrongdoing.

