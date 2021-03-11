Advertisement

Veteran Iditarod musher Brent Sass wins GCI Dorothy G. Page Halfway Award

Veteran Musher Brent Sass at the start of the 2020 Yukon Quest in Fairbanks, Alaska. (KTUU)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:31 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Veteran Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race musher Brent Sass, bib number 21, was the first musher to reach the Iditarod checkpoint at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday with 14 dogs.

The checkpoint is the halfway point of the race and because Sass was the first musher to check in, he won the GCI Dorothy G. Page Halfway Award for the accomplishment.

According to the Iditarod, the award honors the late Dorothy G. Page, who is known as the “Mother of the Iditarod.”

The trophy, which stays at Iditarod headquarters throughout the year, is crafted from Alaska birch and features her photo.

Sass will get his choice of either $3,000 in gold nuggets or a smartphone of his choice with a year of GCI service for free. His choice will be presented to him after the race.

