238 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 238 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Thursday, with a majority identified in Wasilla and Anchorage.
Of the newly reported cases, 226 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:
- Wasilla: 68
- Anchorage: 63
- Bethel Census Area: 29
- Fairbanks: 16
- Palmer: 10
- Eagle River: 7
- North Pole: 5
- Copper River Census Area: 4
- Petersburg: 4
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 3
- Bethel: 2
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2
- Seward: 2
- Sitka: 2
- Chugiak: 1
- Delta Junction: 1
- Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat: 1
- Juneau: 1
- Kenai: 1
- Kusilvak Census Area: 1
- Soldotna: 1
- Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1
- Wrangell: 1
At least 1,312 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.
Currently, 33 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and five others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Two of these patients are on a ventilator.
The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 183,859 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 126,145 people are fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,771,775 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.
No deaths were reported, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 301 residents and four nonresidents.
