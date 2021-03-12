Advertisement

238 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Images)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:20 PM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 238 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Thursday, with a majority identified in Wasilla and Anchorage.

Of the newly reported cases, 226 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

  • Wasilla: 68
  • Anchorage: 63
  • Bethel Census Area: 29
  • Fairbanks: 16
  • Palmer: 10
  • Eagle River: 7
  • North Pole: 5
  • Copper River Census Area: 4
  • Petersburg: 4
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 3
  • Bethel: 2
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2
  • Seward: 2
  • Sitka: 2
  • Chugiak: 1
  • Delta Junction: 1
  • Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat: 1
  • Juneau: 1
  • Kenai: 1
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 1
  • Soldotna: 1
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1
  • Wrangell: 1

At least 1,312 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 33 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and five others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Two of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 183,859 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 126,145 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,771,775 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

No deaths were reported, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 301 residents and four nonresidents.

