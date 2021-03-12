238 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 238 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Thursday, with a majority identified in Wasilla and Anchorage.

Of the newly reported cases, 226 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

Wasilla: 68

Anchorage: 63

Bethel Census Area: 29

Fairbanks: 16

Palmer: 10

Eagle River: 7

North Pole: 5

Copper River Census Area: 4

Petersburg: 4

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 3

Bethel: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2

Seward: 2

Sitka: 2

Chugiak: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat: 1

Juneau: 1

Kenai: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

Soldotna: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Wrangell: 1

At least 1,312 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 33 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and five others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Two of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 183,859 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 126,145 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,771,775 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

No deaths were reported, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 301 residents and four nonresidents.

