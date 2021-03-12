Advertisement

Ashley Johnson-Barr Day: Senate Floor pays tribute on what would’ve been her 13th birthday

March 12 known as Ashley Johnson-Barr day for the 10-year-old who was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and murdered.(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:45 PM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ashley Johnson-Barr’s favorite color was purple, according to her family she loved sports and bible school.

On September 6, 2018, Ashley was playing at Rainbow Park in Kotzebue when she disappeared. Friday, she would have been her 13th birthday.

In February of 2020, The Alaska Senate passed a bill establishing Ashley Johnson-Barr Day to be held each year on March 12.

A week after Ashley went missing, her body was found outside of town. She had been sexually assaulted and murdered. A short time later 41-year-old Peter Wilson was arrested and charged with her murder.

According to charging documents, Ashley left with Wilson on a four-wheeler before sexually assaulting the 10-year-old and strangling her.

Friday, Ashley was honored on the Senate Floor with a speech by Sen. Olson.

“I want to thank my friends and colleagues, this group, this building, for wearing purple for Ashely. Her parents Scotty and Josie deserve to see how Ahsley’s spirit is still touching us, and as we come together to hold this life, up in celebration and memories, I hope that the burden, their family bares every day, might be lightened with our prayers in unity,” said Olson, choking back the tears.

At the end of his speech, the senate floor stood together and sang, Jesus loves me, which Olson said was Ashley’s favorite song.

Wilson is scheduled to be back in court this summer.

