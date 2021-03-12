Advertisement

Bill pitches new board to make plans for Alaska ferry system

(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:54 AM AKST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has proposed establishing a new board to help devise plans for the state ferry system. The goal is to provide greater stability and reliability for the system.

Dunleavy’s bill would repeal an existing advisory board and establish a new Alaska Marine Highway Systems Operation and Planning Board. CoastAlaska reports the new board would be expected to work on short- and long-range system plans. Robert Venables chairs the existing advisory board and says the types of plans the bill proposes are needed.

He also says they were a key recommendation of a working group that Dunleavy convened last year.

