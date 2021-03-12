Boy saved by Iditarod volunteer, wildlife trooper in Skwentna

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After falling into open water, an 8-year-old boy was saved by an Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race volunteer and Alaska wildlife trooper earlier this week.

Alaska State Troopers say the incident happened Tuesday at the Skwentna checkpoint.

Two wildlife troopers were there and saw the boy’s 10-year-old brother struggling to keep him from being pulled under the ice.

One of the troopers and an Iditarod volunteer, Doug Ramsey of Wyoming, ran to the boy and pulled him out of the water.

“The Alaska Wildlife Troopers would like to thank Mr. Ramsey for his selfless act of courage which prevented a tragic loss of life,” a dispatch about the incident states. “We would also like to remind everyone who is on or near water to exercise caution and closely monitor their children.”

