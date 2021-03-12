Conquer COVID Coalition encourages everyone to get vaccinated

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -These are still tough times for Anchorage businesses. They are allowed to fully reopen, but only if they follow the city’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Sara’s Gift Cache has found some unique ways to attract more business during the pandemic. It hosts various live online events in the store. That includes last weekend’s “Unceremonial Start” due to the cancellation of the Iditarod’s Ceremonial Start.

“It’s a very difficult way to do business,” said Sara Green, the owner of Sara’s Gift Cache. “I believe if we don’t open up, we won’t have the business we need because right now Canada’s shut down, they’re shut down to the cruise ships. They’re not opening to us so we’re not getting that business.”

Help may be on the horizon.

The Conquer COVID Coalition started late last year just as the COVID-19 vaccines became available. The group is made up of businesses, healthcare and Alaska Native organizations.

Since vaccines are now available to anyone in Alaska over the age of 16, the group encourages everyone to get vaccinated.

“This will put COVID behind us, this will get our businesses back to full business,” said co-chair Bill Popp, who is also the President/CEO of the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation. “We will get workers back to work, and it’s the fastest way we can get this situation behind us.”

“If you look around, there are businesses that are completely closed down,” said Green, who is also part of the coalition.

She doesn’t want her store to become the pandemic’s latest victim.

