Dallas Seavey wins First Musher to the Yukon Award

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:40 AM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey as won The Lakefront Anchorage First Musher to the Yukon Award.

Seavey was the first to Ophir checkpoint heading south. He checked in at 4:19 a.m.

Along with the award comes a five-course gourmet meal prepared by The Lakefront Anchorage executive chef. The award also comes with $3,500 and a bottle of Dom Pérignon.

Seavey will be re-presented the award at a later date.

