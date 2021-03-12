Advertisement

How vaccine makers are fighting coronavirus variants

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:01 AM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In the war on COVID-19, there are still plenty of questions.

First, how long do the vaccines last and do they work against the highly contagious coronavirus variants?

“While we are starting to see emerging evidence that the vaccines remain effective through circulating variants and that the risk of breakthrough infections in vaccinating persons and spreading the virus to others is low, we must be resolute to fully answer these critical questions,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All three companies with vaccines now authorized in the United States are working to make sure their product provides protection against the variants.

This week, Moderna announced the first participants have received its modified COVID-19 vaccines, designed as potential boosters.

In the battle against the variants, two strategies are being pursued.

Vaccinated people could get specific booster shots against each variant that crops up, or a get shot that offers protection against several variants.

“Here is the challenge: Are we going to chase each variant in an almost ‘whack-a-mole’ way or are we going to try and get a vaccine that has a good degree of cross-protection against several and get the level of virus so low that we don’t really have an outbreak proportion,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

And that all hinges on more Americans getting their COVID-19 vaccines.

“We ask for your participation by rolling up your sleeve when it’s your turn to be vaccinated, and we ask for your leadership in helping others do both of the same,” Walensky said.

Vaccine maker Moderna says they hope to have results on a COVID-19 vaccine booster by May, possibly earlier.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage woman plans to rebuild after a fire destroyed her home.
‘It was the smoke alarm that woke my son up that saved us’: Anchorage woman had just seconds to escape her burning home
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Top 5 check-in to Ophir on their way south
For Iditarod newcomer Susannah Tuminelli, the race has been a memorable experience.
A surprise wake-up call highlights rookie musher Susannah Tuminelli’s trip to McGrath checkpoint
Wildlife Trooper Knier and Iditarod Volunteer Doug Ramsey, of Wyoming, sprinted to the child...
Boy saved by Iditarod volunteer, wildlife trooper in Skwentna
Veteran musher Gunnar Johnson, of Duluth, Minn., travels down the trail with his dog team...
Veteran Iditarod musher withdrawn from Iditarod after testing positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Top 3 mushers check out to Ophir on their way south
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Cuomo: ‘I am not going to resign’
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Minneapolis to weigh settlement in Floyd family lawsuit
Wildlife Trooper Knier and Iditarod Volunteer Doug Ramsey, of Wyoming, sprinted to the child...
Boy saved by Iditarod volunteer, wildlife trooper in Skwentna
FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. responds...
NYC prosecutor leading Trump probe won’t seek reelection