Meet the candidate: Nial Williams

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nial Sherwood Williams is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. Here’s what he said.

What school board seat are you running for?

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT E

Can you give me a short description of yourself?

I represent those with no voice against Anchorage School District’s criminal cartel. I will never vote to close schools. I will stand up for those who cannot wear a mask. I will get the kids back their desks.

Why are you running for school board?

To reopen Anchorage and to hold the tyrants of the ASD accountable for the destruction of the student’s education and welfare. ASD is also accountable for the ruining of the lives of many families here in Anchorage.

What will be your focus on the school board?

Openness, honesty, and integrity. I will balance the budget as is statutorily required.

Do you think students should be back in school, learning virtually, or a hybrid?

100% in person schooling unless [the] child has [a] specific medical condition preventing it. Teachers must report immediately in person or be fired.

Should students in school be wearing masks?

No. This is a personal choice and should not be mandated. I will stand up against the mask police who bully our children and teachers. Those who have students sit on floor should be charged with willful neglect and child abuse.

Do you think children were left behind this school year? How can they get back to grade level?

The educational paths of our students have been ever changed. The destruction caused by the ASD this past year is actionable. Depression, drug use, and parental abuse have all increased due to the negligent actions of ASD. Reopen all schools now. This is the children’s safe space.

How do you plan to address the COVID-19 pandemic in schools?

Fully reopen all schools all levels immediately.

What’s the largest non-pandemic issue facing the district and what do you intend to do about it?

The mafia like influence of the teacher’s unions. I will work to dismantle the overreach of the unions. They increase our costs and protect teachers who should otherwise be fired and held accountable. Teacher tenure was meant for universities and not for primary education.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.