Advertisement

No need to lose sleep over shift to daylight saving time

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set...
Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set ahead one hour.(Source: AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:37 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — No need to lose sleep over the shift to daylight saving time this weekend.

The sun will still come up, though the dawn’s early light will break through later than it has during the months of standard time and the twilight’s last gleaming will extend deeper into the evening.

The annual shift comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States. Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities.

The annual shift comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States.
The annual shift comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States.(Source: AP)

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 7.

A poll in 2019 by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time. But there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage woman plans to rebuild after a fire destroyed her home.
‘It was the smoke alarm that woke my son up that saved us’: Anchorage woman had just seconds to escape her burning home
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: First musher checks in to McGrath heading south
For Iditarod newcomer Susannah Tuminelli, the race has been a memorable experience.
A surprise wake-up call highlights rookie musher Susannah Tuminelli’s trip to McGrath checkpoint
Wildlife Trooper Knier and Iditarod Volunteer Doug Ramsey, of Wyoming, sprinted to the child...
Boy saved by Iditarod volunteer, wildlife trooper in Skwentna
Veteran musher Gunnar Johnson, of Duluth, Minn., travels down the trail with his dog team...
Veteran Iditarod musher withdrawn from Iditarod after testing positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: First musher checks in to McGrath heading south
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Minneapolis reaches $27 million settlement with George Floyd’s family
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans ‘must remain vigilant’
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
LIVE: COVID-19 aid focus of Rose Garden event; Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Cuomo defiant as wave of lawmakers calls for him to resign