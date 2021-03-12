Advertisement

Sunnier, colder and quieter across Southcentral

By Aaron Morrison
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:10 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Soak up the sunshine, as quieter weather makes a return to Southcentral. Following the doozy of a snowstorm yesterday, colder and drier weather is building back into the region.

For many locations today, we’ll struggle to climb out of the teens. The only exception is for coastal regions, where afternoon highs will have no trouble climbing into the 20s. With that being said, temperatures for many will be 10 to 15 degrees below average. It’s a trend that will stay with us into the first part of next week.

Meanwhile, Southeast will see some scattered snow showers through the day. While the panhandle will see about an inch of snow, there will be an exception. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect later this evening near Hyder where an incoming storm could bring up to 10 inches of snow. Most of the impacts will be felt in British Columbia, as the system moves inland.

Looking ahead, we do see another shot of snow starting Sunday night into Monday. This comes as another storm system builds in from the west. Along with it will be warming temperatures, with many of us climbing once more near freezing.

Have a safe

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage woman plans to rebuild after a fire destroyed her home.
‘It was the smoke alarm that woke my son up that saved us’: Anchorage woman had just seconds to escape her burning home
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Top 5 check-in to Ophir on their way south
For Iditarod newcomer Susannah Tuminelli, the race has been a memorable experience.
A surprise wake-up call highlights rookie musher Susannah Tuminelli’s trip to McGrath checkpoint
Wildlife Trooper Knier and Iditarod Volunteer Doug Ramsey, of Wyoming, sprinted to the child...
Boy saved by Iditarod volunteer, wildlife trooper in Skwentna
Veteran musher Gunnar Johnson, of Duluth, Minn., travels down the trail with his dog team...
Veteran Iditarod musher withdrawn from Iditarod after testing positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Friday, March 12, Morning Weather
Friday, March 12, Morning Weather
Thursday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Snow piles up in East Anchorage, different story on west side of town
Thursday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Thursday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Thursday, March 11 Morning Weather
Digging Out! Parts of Southcentral sees biggest snowstorm of the season!