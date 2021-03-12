Sunnier, colder and quieter across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Soak up the sunshine, as quieter weather makes a return to Southcentral. Following the doozy of a snowstorm yesterday, colder and drier weather is building back into the region.

For many locations today, we’ll struggle to climb out of the teens. The only exception is for coastal regions, where afternoon highs will have no trouble climbing into the 20s. With that being said, temperatures for many will be 10 to 15 degrees below average. It’s a trend that will stay with us into the first part of next week.

Meanwhile, Southeast will see some scattered snow showers through the day. While the panhandle will see about an inch of snow, there will be an exception. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect later this evening near Hyder where an incoming storm could bring up to 10 inches of snow. Most of the impacts will be felt in British Columbia, as the system moves inland.

Looking ahead, we do see another shot of snow starting Sunday night into Monday. This comes as another storm system builds in from the west. Along with it will be warming temperatures, with many of us climbing once more near freezing.

Have a safe

