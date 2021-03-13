1 death, 113 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported one death and 113 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Friday. The new death brings Alaska’s total death count at 302 residents and four nonresidents.

Of the newly reported cases, 112 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

Anchorage: 38

Wasilla: 38

Palmer: 8

Delta Junction: 6

Fairbanks: 5

Chugiak: 4

Big Lake: 3

Eagle River: 2

Kenai: 2

Homer: 1

Kodiak: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

North Slope Boroguh: 1

Soldotna: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

At least 1,318 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 32 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and four others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Two of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 187,069 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 128,434 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,780,353 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

